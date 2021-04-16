Lebanon demands Israel halt offshore gas exploration

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s Michel Aoun on Thursday demanded Israel halt all exploration in an offshore gas field on its southern border, as part of an ongoing dispute over their shared sea frontier.

The countries, which are still technically at war, last year took part in indirect US-brokered talks to discuss demarcation to clear the way for offshore oil and gas exploration. But those talks stalled after Lebanon demanded a larger area, including part of the Karish gas field, where Israel has given a Greek firm rights for exploration.

"Lebanon is within its rights to evolve its position according to its interest and as suitable under international law," Aoun told visiting United States envoy David Hale. Aoun "demanded international experts... draw the line according to international law", the presidency said in a statement. He also called for a "commitment to not carrying out any oil or gas activities and not starting any exploration in the Karish field and its adjacent waters" until the matter was settled.