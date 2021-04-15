close
Thu Apr 15, 2021
Our Correspondent
April 15, 2021

More sugar, flour stalls urged

Our Correspondent
April 15, 2021

JHANG: Citizens Wednesday urged the authorities concerned to establish more flour and sugar stalls at Ramazan Bazaars. People of Sadr, city, Satellite Town and other localities are finding difficulties to buy sugar and flour from only three stalls at Ramazan Bazaars. Qamar Abbas, Malik Ramzan, Barkatullah, Allah Bakhsh, Nasir Abbas, Abdul Rehman, Abid Hussain and others told reporters that only three stalls of sugar and flour were insufficient to cater their needs. They said long queues especially of women to buy sugar and flour at Ramazan Bazaars were tainting the image of the PTI-led government. Citizens staged a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner office, saying shopkeepers had stopped the sale of sugar and flour. They said apart from sugar and flour, other basic commodities meat, ghee, grains and other items were found in short supply at Ramazan Bazaars.

