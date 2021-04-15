Rains, strong winds predicted from today

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Meteorology Department has predicted that a new cycle of rains and strong winds is likely to begin in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from today.

The officials of the Meteorology Department said that the rains were likely to continue intermittently till Sunday.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has also informed all district administrations about the upcoming rains and strong winds. The director general has instructed the agencies concerned to take precautionary measures in view of strong winds, rains and hailstorms. He said that farmers should take special precautions. He said warning has also been issued to travellers as well that they should take precautionary measure while visiting hilly areas.