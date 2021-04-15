Zubair rejects Asad’s claim on economic growth

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar Wednesday took to Twitter and announced car sales went up this year as compared to the last; however, his brother and PML-N leader Mohammad Zubair did not seem satisfied with the statement.
"Car sales up 31 percent vs last year in first 9 months of this fiscal year. Private sector credit off-take up 34 percent," the federal minister said.
"Jul to feb large scale manufacturing growth up 7.5 percent. Widespread growth visible while running a current account surplus, which unlike past makes growth sustainable," Umar added.
"This should all add up to a reasonable growth of around 4-5 percent but it’s going to be just 1.5 percent - one of the lowest in our history & lowest in the region," Zubair said. "Simple economics hai (this is simple economics). Inflation is up, unemployment up & so is poverty. Economy was growing at 5.8% in 2018 & look what mess now," he added. Following the brother's discussion, people joined in on the conversation and responded.