Mafias sitting in PTI govt, says Sirajul Haq

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq has said the key people of different mafias and cartels have always remained part of different governments and are now sitting in the ruling PTI.The PTI government’s false claims of taking action against the mafias were exposed by the fact that it has been protecting those cartels and allowed the prices of food, drugs and other necessities to rise beyond the buying power of the masses, he said while addressing party workers at Mansoora on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, has always been acting under the influence of mafias and his government has been protecting the interests of mafias at the cost of poor masses. Siraj said the government failed to control prices of different food items and long queues are seen in front of utility stores to purchase just one kg of sugar. He asked how few utility stores could cater to the needs of a large population which lost its purchasing power due to inflation and unemployment. He said poverty is rampant and millions of people are deprived of basic facilities. He said the PTI government claimed to bring change and relief to the poor but instead it brought further price hike and miseries in every sector. He said the bad governance in Punjab is the main issue. The government took surprising decisions on the issue of South Punjab. People have lost hope in the PTI which claimed to transform Pakistan into a Madina-like state. He said the government is blindly following IMF dictations which are the main reason behind the miseries of people.

He said the country was achieved in the name of Islam but the agents of West and secularism have been making conspiracies to damage its ideological basis. He said these conspiracies never succeeded as majority of the masses want Islamic system in the country. He advised JI workers to spread the message of Quran and Sunnah in every nook and corner of the country during the month of Ramazan.