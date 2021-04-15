Governor calls for uninterrupted power supply during Sehr, Iftar

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has urged the management of K-Electric (KE) to take all possible measures to ensure that the residential consumers in Karachi get uninterrupted power supply during Sehr and Iftar timings in Ramazan.

The governor stated this on Wednesday as he met at Governor House a three-member delegation of the KE led by its chief executive officer (CEO) Moonis Abdullah Alvi. The KE CEO on the occasion reiterated the resolve of the power utility to extend maximum relief to the power consumers of Karachi during Ramazan.

He said the power utility had been doing its best to utilise electricity available to it to overcome the widening gap between demand and supply of power during summer. He informed Ismail that the power utility would extend maximum relief to the domestic and commercial consumers during the holy month.

He said teams of the KE were available round the clock to resolve any fault in electric supply systems of the city. He added that in this regard, personnel of the power utility would remain fully alert during Iftar and Sheri timings to meet any eventuality.

The governor was also briefed on the initiatives of KE during the current year. The KE CEO informed him that the power utility was pursuing its planned projects, including maintenance and rehabilitation of its distribution and transmission networks. Ismail appreciated the efforts of the K-Electric CEO and his team for ensuring uninterrupted power supply during Ramazan.