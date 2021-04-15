Youth stabbed by ‘friend’

LAHORE:An 18-year old youth was stabbed to death over a minor issue by his friend in the Factory Area police limits on Wednesday.

The victim Haider, a resident of Walton Road, had a dispute with his friend on a minor issue. The suspect infuriated and stabbed the victim. He received injuries and was shifted to hospital where he died. Police removed the body to morgue.

arrested: Badami Bagh police claimed to have arrested two suspected drug dealers on Wednesday. The arrested suspects have been identified as Umar Waris and Dildar. Police also recovered 1.190 kg charas and heavy quantity of desi liquor from their custody. A case

has been registered against them.