Hot weather

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with hot conditions continued to prevail in the city here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi, Jacobabad, Larkana, Mohenjo-Daro, Sukkur, Rohri, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur where mercury reached at 41°C while in Lahore, it was 37.3°C and minimum was 22.8°C.