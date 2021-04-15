close
Thu Apr 15, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 15, 2021

Hot weather

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
April 15, 2021

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with hot conditions continued to prevail in the city here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi, Jacobabad, Larkana, Mohenjo-Daro, Sukkur, Rohri, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur where mercury reached at 41°C while in Lahore, it was 37.3°C and minimum was 22.8°C.

Latest News

More From Lahore