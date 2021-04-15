Valuables burnt

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Valuables were reduced to ashes in an incident of fire in a shoe godown in Salamatpura on Wednesday. The fire broke out in a shoe godown situated near Ahmad Town Batera Farm. Nearby people called rescue teams. Fire-fighters reached the spot and extinguished fire. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.