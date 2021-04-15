close
Thu Apr 15, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 15, 2021

Valuables burnt

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
April 15, 2021

LAHORE:Valuables were reduced to ashes in an incident of fire in a shoe godown in Salamatpura on Wednesday. The fire broke out in a shoe godown situated near Ahmad Town Batera Farm. Nearby people called rescue teams. Fire-fighters reached the spot and extinguished fire. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

Latest News

More From Lahore