Thu Apr 15, 2021
Our Correspondent
April 15, 2021

Man climbs electric pole, rescued

Lahore

Our Correspondent
April 15, 2021

LAHORE:A person, who had climbed a high tension wire electric pole in Cavalry Ground, was rescued alive by Rescue 1122 on Wednesday. Rescue 1122 received a call that a person had climbed a high tension wire pole near Khalid Masjid, Cavalary Ground. A rescue team reached the spot. They engaged the victim through a dialogue and convinced him to come down. Rescuers said that the victim was mentally disturbed and pressurised.

