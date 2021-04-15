Man climbs electric pole, rescued

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:A person, who had climbed a high tension wire electric pole in Cavalry Ground, was rescued alive by Rescue 1122 on Wednesday. Rescue 1122 received a call that a person had climbed a high tension wire pole near Khalid Masjid, Cavalary Ground. A rescue team reached the spot. They engaged the victim through a dialogue and convinced him to come down. Rescuers said that the victim was mentally disturbed and pressurised.