JUI-F's Mufti Kifayatullah arrested

MANSEHRA: The police arrested the Jamiat Ulema-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Mufti Kifayatullah under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) from his seminary in the Tarangri area here on Tuesday.

The police personnel of Saddar and City police stations raided the seminary and arrested the former JUI-F MPA and shifted him to an undisclosed location.

The federal cabinet at a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair had decided to arrest Mufti Kifayatullah for his 'anti-state' remarks earlier this year. However, he had gone underground to escape the arrest.