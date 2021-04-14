APNS condoles death of Zia Shahid

KARACHI: Sarmad Ali, President, Jamil Athar, Senior Vice President, Mrs Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, Secretary General, and other office bearers of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society have paid rich tributes to the role and services of Zia Shahid for the development and promotion of newspaper industry in the country.

They stated that with his demise, the print media in the country has lost a stalwart and the vacuum created by his untimely death will never be filled. Zia Shahid served the profession for over four decades with zeal, consistency and enthusiasm. During his long and steady career, he was responsible for many innovations in the genre of Urdu journalism.

They recalled that Zia Shahid had served the APNS in many capacities, including as the Senior Vice President of the society. The APNS office bearers expressed their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and the staff of the Khabrain Group and prayed that Almighty Allah may rest the departed soul in eternal peace.