KARACHI: The law enforcement agencies continued to take action against the protesters creating law and order situation in the city following the arrest of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Saad Hussain Rizvi.

The police started action against the protesters, sit-ins and miscreants and arrested those involved in disrupting the law and order situation in the city.

In district East, five different FIRs at four different police stations, including Soldier Bazaar, New Town, PIB Colony and Jamshed Quarters, were registered against 30 miscreants, in whch two FIRs were registered under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

According to district Malir SSP Irfan Bahadur, who was also wounded after the protesters pelted the police with stones, the Star Gate area was badly affected in the Malir district. However, a heavy contingent of law enforcers controlled the situation and arrested 16 miscreants and registered a case at the Airport Police Station.

In district South, the Kharadar police registered a case against miscreants while the police also detained one Arshad Qadri under the MPO. Qadri is affiliated with TLP.

In district Central, 35 miscreants were arrested by the Bilal Colony and New Karachi police and registered cases against them. In district West, as many as 25 miscreants were arrested by Mominabad, Baldia and Orangi Town police.

Workers and supporters of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) continued protests in parts Karachi on the second consecutive day against the arrest of Saad Hussain Rizvi. The protests continued to halt the traffic as commuters faced difficulties in reaching their destinations on Tuesday. On Tuesday morning, vehicular traffic was also suspended. However, the vehicular traffic was restored following negotiations between the protesters and the authorities concerned.

According to the Karachi Traffic Police, the sit-ins were continuing on Hub River Road and Korangi No 2.5 while a heavy contingent of law enforcers remained present on the Star Gate, Sharae Faisal, where protesters were trying to suspend the vehicular traffic.