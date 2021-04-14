Eibad clinches two titles at SSB Beach Tennis Championships

KARACHI: Eibad Sarwar clinched singles and doubles titles at 62nd SSB Beach Tennis Championships held at Clifton Beach the other day.

In the final of singles category, Eibad Sarwar thrashed M Ali 4-1 to claim the title. In the final of the doubles category, Eibad Sarwar and M Ali defeated Usama Saeed and Saad Ahmed 4-2 to clinch the title.