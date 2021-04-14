Four Pak cricketers off to US to feature in Houston League

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Four Pakistani players have left for the United States of America (USA) to take part in the Houston Open T20 Cricket League.
Muhammad Ilyas, Hammad Azam, Owais Zia and Umar Khan are the four players who will participate in the competition. All four players will represent Houston Stallions.
Pakistani players based in the United States will also participate in the league, scheduled to start from April 18.