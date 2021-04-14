Islamabad, Pindi jolted

Islamabad: An earthquake Tuesday jolted Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Swat district and adjoining areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa causing panic among residents.

However, no damage to public life and property was reported. The earthquake's magnitude was recorded at 6.1 on the Richter Scale.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the earthquake had its epicentre in the Hindu Kush mountain range and it was 169km deep.

After the tremors were felt, the people stepped out houses and buildings out of panic reciting verses from the Holy Quran.