UHE’s revised budget approved

LAHORE:University of Home Economics (UHE) syndicate in its meeting held on Tuesday approved several agendas including revised budget, construction and expansion of admin block and gave formal approval of new departments etc. Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz chaired the meeting while Secretary HED Punjab Nadeem Mahbub, UHE Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen and other members attended the meeting.