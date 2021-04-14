Sindh reports no death from Covid second day in a row

No one has died due to Covid-19 during the past 48 hours in Sindh, but 366 more people have tested positive for the disease. The death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection is at 4,530 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Tuesday that 10,176 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 366 people, or four per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 3,415,608 tests, which have resulted in 269,839 positive cases, which means that eight per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that according to the total deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 continues to stand at two per cent in Sindh. He said that 6,776 patients across the province are currently infected.