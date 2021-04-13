PML-N MNA’s pre-arrest bail extended untill 14th

LAHORE: An additional district and sessions court Monday extended pre-arrest bail of PML-N MNA Javed Latif, accused of defaming the state institutions.

The court extended his bail till April 14 after the accused MNA submitted an application before the court seeking adjournment. Javed Latif contended that he is self-isolating after feeling COVID-19 symptoms and he has sent his sample to a laboratory for confirmation.

The court after accepting Javed’s plea has sought his COVID-19 report till April 14. Previously, the court had given final chance to Javed Latif to argue his bail matter after he had changed his counsel. Township Police Station had registered a treason case against him for allegedly hurling insults at the state and its institutions.