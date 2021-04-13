Criminals gang busted

Islamabad:Islamabad police have busted a gang of thieves and recovered foreign currency, wrist watches, files of plots and other valuables from them, a police spokesman said.

He said that an overseas Pakistani Fida Muhammad lodged report at Noon police station that he has been residing in a foreign country along with family and recently came to Pakistan.On February 2, 2021, he was invited by his friend at Kallar Kahar and did not find his car at home on return parked at the porch.Moreover, foreign currency and other valuables were also found missing from the home.