Germany to supply 50m corona vaccine doses: Qureshi

BERLIN: Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday expressed gratitude to Germany for supplying 50 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine by May and said that Pakistan with a population of 220 million would require more doses in future.

Germany expressed its intent to increase investment in Pakistan’s diverse sectors and boost trade relations. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at a joint press conference here on Monday agreed to strengthen bilateral ties with particular focus on increasing trade and investments.

The German foreign minister termed Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s visit a “good opportunity” to launch new German initiatives and projects in Pakistan.

Heiko Maas also expressed satisfaction over the interest of 35 German companies ready to make investment in Pakistan and said the encouraging trend would help “tap into immense potential”. He mentioned a “constructive discussion” held with his Pakistani counterpart on diverse matters and added that “Germany wanted to build up cooperation with Pakistan”.

Foreign Minister Qureshi welcomed Germany’s plans of new investment in Pakistan and said that the country’s shift in policy from geo-politics to geo-economics could turn out to be a "great opportunity for German companies". He said the incentives announced by the Pakistan government for foreign investors would make the country a hub of regional trade. Qureshi said Pakistan wanted to “deepen, broaden and transform” its economic relations with Germany.

He said Pakistan could benefit from Germany in technology transfer and projects relating to supply and production of electric vehicles in line with the government’s policy of a safe and green climate. He lauded Germany's supportive role in helping Pakistan achieve the GSP Plus status in the European Union and for not allowing the “politicising of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF)”.

Germany’s acknowledgment of Pakistan’s effort at the FATF forum is also commendable, he added. He said Chancellor Angela Merkel did a great job in the development of Germany, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan was keen to visit Germany.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that during his meeting with his German counterpart, ways to overcome delays in visa issuance was also discussed. He said the positive role of Pakistani diaspora in Germany also came under discussion with an agreement to legally sort out the issue of immigrants.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Germany played an important role in the stability in Afghanistan and vowed that Pakistan would remain in touch on the issue at every forum, may it be the Istanbul Peace Process or the Doha forum.

On ties with India, he said Pakistan wanted to live in peace with all its neighbours including India. “Pakistan believes in holding a meaningful dialogue with India, but the first step must be taken by India,” he stressed. “Pakistan will be receptive and forthcoming,” he said.

Speaking about the security situation in Afghanistan, the German foreign minister acknowledged Pakistan’s contribution towards restoration of peace in its neighbouring country and for hosting three million Afghan refugees. He lauded “Pakistan’s active voice" for the peace process in Afghanistan at various platforms.

On relationship between Pakistan and India, Heiko Maas termed the ceasefire agreement at the borders a “step in the right direction”. The two foreign ministers earlier led delegation-level talks encompassing issues related to trade, energy, visa strategy and peace in Afghanistan.