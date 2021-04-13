Woman throws two kids into Kunhar River

MANSEHRA: A woman allegedly threw her two children into Kunhar River after allegedly developing differences with her husband in Balakot Monday evening.

“We have arrested a woman who threw her two sons into the river and one of them was rescued while search for the body of another one is in progress,” stated Asif Bahadur, the district police officer.

The woman, who belonged to the Kaghan valley and had been married off to a man in the Havelian area of Abbottabad, threw her two sons into the Kunhar River from the Ayub Bridge situated in the heart of Balakot town.

According to eyewitnesses, the woman attempted to flee after throwing her sons, one of them stated to be of four years of age and the other hardly two years. “The rescuers have fished out the younger one and search for the body of the elder one is still underway,” Bahadur said.

He said that following the incident, the mother and her rescued son were rushed to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital and provided medical care, after which their condition was declared to be out of danger.

“The husband of the woman is on the way to Mansehra from the Havelian area and on his arrival, important information could also be collected about the woman and why she took such an extreme step,” said Bahadur.