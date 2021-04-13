Nawaz, Fazl discuss recent political developments

ISLAMABAD: The PDM will give its formal reaction to the decisions of its component PPP today (Tuesday) at a press conference which will be addressed PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman and secretary general Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

The PDM leaders will dilate upon the PPP’s attitude and its rejection of the communication made by the alliance for asking explanation of its position regarding its approaching government’s ally BAP for clinching slot of leader of opposition in Senate. The Maulana who was bed-ridden due to ailment has considerably recovered now and was away from the public appearance for about a month. The PDM chief will also offer his reaction about the decision of the Awami National Party (ANP) that parted ways with the alliance last week in protest on issuance of show cause notice for its conduct in the designation of PPP leader of opposition with roping in BAP in Senate.

In a brief chat with The News Monday evening, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, who earlier bade farewell to the PPP, said the meeting of component parties’ heads has yet to be scheduled and most probably it would be convened later this week.

Well-placed sources said informal consultations between the leaders of the PDM parties would continue regarding the PPP-related developments in the meanwhile and the decision for extending invitation to the PPP for meeting of heads of parties would be taken following consultations.

It is unlikely that the PPP would be invited for the heads of parties meeting while extending of invitation to the ANP has already been ruled out.

The sources said the PDM wouldn’t enter into any communication with the PPP as long as it doesn’t give up the office of the leader of opposition in Senate. In the meantime, PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif had a brief discussion about the recent political developments in the country with Maulana Fazlur Rehman. He inquired after the Maulana. In another development, Nawaz also called Balochistan Nation Party (BNP-Mengal) leader Sardar Asad Mengal and inquired about the health of his spouse who is under treatment in Dubai.