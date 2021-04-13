This refers to the letter ‘Rising inflation’ (April 12) by Abubakar Awan. There is no doubt that in Pakistan, poverty and unemployment have created many problems for people. At present, a majority of people cannot afford food items whose ever-rising prices are now completely out of reach. People from low-income households have no idea how they will survive Ramazan.

The prime minister should deliver on his promises which he made with people before elections. He should introduce better policies to control rising inflation and provide relief to people so that they can spend the holy month in peace.

Yasira Mansoor

Makran