Regeneron drug effective against Covid

ZURICH: US biotech firm Regeneron and its Swiss partner Roche unveiled promising clinical trial results on Monday indicating that an antibody treatment used to treat Covid-19 patients also helps prevent infections. The results of the Phase 3 trial showed that the combination of the antibodies casirivimab and imdevimab dramatically reduced the risk of symptomatic infection among people living with Covid-19 patients, Roche said in a statement.