CDWP approves project worth Rs3.72bln, refers another to ECNEC

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has cleared one development project with a cumulative estimated cost of Rs3.72 billion and recommended one project worth Rs89.56 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for further consideration.

The decisions were taken at a CDWP meeting, presided over by Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan. Secretary Planning Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh, senior officials from Planning Commission and federal ministries / divisions also participated in the meeting, while representatives from provincial governments participated through video conference.

Projects related to agriculture, and food and climate change, and physical planning and housing were presented in the meeting.

The CDWP approved an agriculture, and food and climate change project worth Rs3,720 million. It was titled “Village Rehabilitation Programme (VRP) under Umbrella program of Covid-19 responsive and other natural clematis control program, sub component No 3 National Program for Water and Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) and sub component No 4 National Program for Improvement in Local Infrastructure Livelihood”.

It envisages providing 54,615 households surveyed in 101 Union Councils of five districts with a comprehensive MIS/dashboard, safe drinking water supply schemes, latrines for the poor households, and brick pavements schemes along with sanitation drains.

A project related to physical planning and housing presented in the meeting namely “Punjab Rural Sustainable Water Supply and Sanitation Project” worth Rs89,560 million was referred to the ECNEC for further approval.

The project aims to provide integrated WASH infrastructure to almost 2,000 villages. The goal is to safely manage drinking water and improve sanitation facilities, improve existing water supply and sanitation infrastructure, support institutional reform, and educate and raise awareness about behaviours etc.