LWMC launches special cleanliness operation

LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) in coordination with Municipal Cooperation Lahore has taken special measures to maintain cleanliness and collect solid waste from 30 Ramazan Bazaars in the City under MCL. A statement issued by the company here on Monday said 213 sanitary workers along with necessary tools and gadgets have been deployed in two shifts. Special arrangements have also been made for mechanical sweeping and washing of surrounding areas with special focus on timely collection of waste on regular basis. Around 98 waste containers and 124 waste bins have been placed and installed in all Ramazan Bazaars to facilitate shopkeepers and buyers for proper disposal of waste. Sanitary workers will also be deployed in major markets, Iftar Dasterkhawans, graveyards and mosques.