Action against SOPs violators

Rawalpindi: Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rawalpindi on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Anwar-ul-Haq, has accelerated its ongoing operation against COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) violators.

According to Secretary, RTA Rawalpindi Rashid Ali, the authority on the directives of the DC had launched a campaign to ensure implementation of the SOPs.

He said the teams of the authority conducted raids and checked implementation of the SOPs at different routes while those found indulged in violations of the SOPs were fined and the vehicles were also impounded during March. He informed APP that fines amounting to over Rs130,500 were imposed on the violators during last month while 171 vehicles were challaned and 170 impounded on violation of coronavirus SOPs issued by the Punjab government to contain the spread of coronavirus.