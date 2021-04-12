3 suspects arrested after ‘shootout’

KARACHI: Police on Sunday claimed arresting three men in injured condition after an exchange of fire. Officials said that the incident took place on Link Road within the limits of the Steel Town police station. They said that the suspects were arrested in injured condition after an exchange of fire between them and the police, adding that the men were taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for their treatment. The suspects have been identified as Naimatullah, 22, Rafiq, 20, and Ghulam Sarwar, 52. Police also claimed to have seized three pistols, mobile phones, cash and a motorbike from them.