Barbers announce not to make French, L-cut beards

MANSEHRA: The barbers in Darband town have announced not to make the French and L-cut and other fashioned types of beards.

“Our association has decided not to make fashioned cuts of beards and barbers who would defy its decree would be fined,” Anwar Gul, the patron-in-chief of the association told reporters on Sunday.

He said the Barber association’s meeting, which was attended among others by its president Gul Rehan, vice president Mukhtar Ahmad, general secretary Zar Mohammad Khan and other office-bearers unanimously decided to follow the Shariah in beard trimming.

“We would not make the French and L-cut and other sort of the fashioned designs of beards and those who violate the decision would be fined with Rs2000 for each violation,” said Gul.

He also made it clear that nobody forced or threatened them to adopt that modest way of beards cutting and they had made the decision on their own.

“The members of our general body have also endorsed the decision and announced to follow it in letter and spirit,” said Gul.