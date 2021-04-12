Pakistan getting stronger under leadership of Imran: Sarwar

LAHORE: Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has announced starting new projects worth Rs4 billion of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority from next month.

Filtration plants will also be inaugurated this week in Multan and Muzaffargarh, districts of southern Punjab, to provide clean drinking water to people, Ch Sarwar said was talking to the media along with Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority Chairman Dr Shakeel.

The governor said that on the issue of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority, bureaucracy, Punjab government and Aab-e-Pak Authority are on the same page due to which work on new projects of the Authority is being expedited and new projects worth Rs4 billion are being launched in May for provision of clean drinking water to the masses.

Ch Sarwar said that the previous governments had spent billions of rupees from the national exchequer in the name of providing clean drinking water to the people but there was no outcome because of corruption, adding corruption or commission is out of question in Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority.

He said, “Will protect every single penny of the national exchequer and 100pc transparency will be ensured in all projects. Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority has launched clean drinking water projects in Chak Jhumra and Renala Khurd, that are providing clean drinking water to the people of rural areas and there is no political discrimination in the implementation of these projects.”

He said that Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority will also ensure provision of potable water in those areas where the candidates of PTI did not win in the general elections.

The governor said Pakistan is getting stronger under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and for the first time any government is taking practical steps for the provision of basic facilities to the common man in the country because Prime Minister Imran Khan does not have a political or personal agenda.

Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, Ehsaas Program and ‘’Koi Bhooka na Soye Program’’ are providing relief to the downtrodden sections of population, he added.