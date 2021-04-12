Kyrgyz voters

close
Mon Apr 12, 2021
Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan: Voters in Kyrgyzstan granted sweeping powers to President Sadyr Japarov on Sunday in a constitutional referendum that will also allow him to run for re-election, preliminary results showed. Japarov, a 52-year-old populist, has brushed aside political opponents since coming to power on the back of a political crisis last October in the poor Central Asian country.

