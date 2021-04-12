Dry spell to continue

LAHORE:Dry weather continued to prevail in the city here on Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that a shallow westerly wave was present over upper parts of the country. They predicted hot and dry weather was expected in most plain parts of the country while chances of light rain wind-thunderstorm was expected in Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas. Rain was recorded at several cities including Kalam, Para Chinar, Malam Jabba, Pattan, Peshawar, Besham, Buner, Kakul, Rawalpindi 2 and Murree.