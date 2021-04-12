CCPO for promoting interfaith harmony

LAHORE:CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has said interfaith harmony, brotherhood, love and fraternity should be promoted among various sects to overcome the present challenges by making coordinated efforts for sustainable peace.

The CCPO directed all the police officers and officials to make foolproof security arrangements with integrated efforts and cooperation of Ulema along with civil society. He appealed the Ulema to play their effective role for promotion of peace and religious harmony during the month of Ramadan.

The CCPO asked Ulema and administration of mosques to extend support to the government in its efforts for implementation of standard operational procedures (SOPs) in mosques and Imambargahs during prayers, in wake of third wave of Corona pandemic.