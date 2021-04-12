64 die from Covid-19

LAHORE:Around 64 patients died from Covid-19 and another 2,515 positive cases were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Sunday, the toll of fatalities was raised to 6,972 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 248,438 in the province.

As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 19,016 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 4,054,699 in the province.

After 6,972 fatalities and recovery of a total of 202,368 patients, including 2,133 recoveries in the last 24 hours, so far, as many as 39,098 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different public and private hospitals.