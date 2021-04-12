The number of Covid-19 cases is increasing across the country. The reason for this sudden surge in the cases is the total disregard to SOPs. In our country, the condition was fairly under control. But people stopped taking precautionary measures. Recently, the Sindh government announced that all private and public schools would be closed for fifteen days for primary and lower secondary classes. This decision, however, will hurt private schools who are still struggling to cope with the challenges created by the previous lockdown. Previously, the Sindh government didn’t announce any relief packages for private schools. This time, however, these schools desperately need the government’s assistance. If that cannot happen, the government should allow schools to reopen. However, once the schools are reopened, the authorities should take all possible steps to ensure that every institution is following SOPs. In this way, private schools will not face financial losses.

Abdul Ahad Ghunyo

Ghotki