Rain likely on April 14

Islamabad: Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted that the second spell of rain in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi would start from April 14 (Wednesday).

Talking to this agency, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Spokesman Dr Khalid Malik said the two days rain spell would grip north Punjab including Gujranwala, Sargodha, Mianwali, and Rawalpindi. He said gusty winds would also be predicted with localized thunderstorms in a few areas of the country.

Adding, he said the spell would reduce the persistence of pollen count in the atmosphere.

The spokesman informed that during the Ramazan, the weather remains pleasant.

He also said that a couple of rain spells with snowfall over hills are expected during the month of April.

He said the upper parts of the country might receive near normal rainfall while the rest of the country would likely get below-normal precipitation. However, pollen count would reduce in the second week of April, he added.