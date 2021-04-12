Hafeez becomes Pakistanâ€™s leading T20I scorer

LAHORE: Veteran batsman Mohammad Hafeez has surpassed former captain Shoaib Malik as Pakistanâ€™s leading run-scorer in T20I format.

The 40-year-old required 13 runs to dethrone Malik and he managed to score as many in the first T20I against South Africa which the Green-shirts won by four wickets.

The 39-year-old Malik has 2,335 runs in 116 T20Is while Hafeez has made 2,336 runs in 100 matches to secure fifth place globally, pushing down the former to sixth spot.

Indiaâ€™s skipper Virat Kohli leads the list of top-scorers in the shortest format with 3159 runs.

Hafeez also became the sixth individual to feature in 100 T20Is, following Shoaib Malik, Rohit Sharma, Martin Guptill, Eoin Morgan and Ross Taylor.