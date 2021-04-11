57 COVID patients die, 2628 new cases

LAHORE: As many as 57 COVID-19 patients died and 2,628 new positive cases were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) report issued on Saturday, the toll of fatalities was raised to 6,908 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 245,923 in the province. As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, as many as 21,184 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 4,035,683 in the province. After 6,908 fatalities and recovery of a total of 200,235 patients, including 294 recoveries in the last 24 hours, as many as 38,780 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.