Dry weather to persist

LAHORE: Dry weather continued to prevail in the city here on Saturday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said a shallow westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country from tonight.

They predicted that hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while partly cloudy in upper parts with chances of rain-wind-thunderstorm in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Saturday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Chhor where mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore it was 35.8°C and minimum was 18°C.