Drap allows resumption of vaccination

Islamabad : The Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP) has allowed the privately-owned Shifa International Hospital and Islamabad Diagnostic Centre (IDC) to resume the administration of coronavirus vaccination.

The regulator had authorised the AGP Limited to be the first company to import Sputnik-V vaccine in Pakistan for private sales.

On April 7, the DRAP had stopped both the centres from administering Sputnik V supplied by AGP Limited for deviating from the recommended vaccine storage temperature.

It also asked both of them to train their employees in handling the temperature of sensitive products.