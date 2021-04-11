Corona kills over 600 in a week

ISLAMABAD: The killing spree of the new coronavirus disease COVID-19 continues unabated countrywide largely benefiting from the people’s least regard for the government-specified Standard Operating Procedures (SPOs).

A total of 632 patients have lose their battle for life to the pandemic in one week beginning April 4, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). A total of 81 patients died on Sunday, April 4, 43 on Monday, 103 on Tuesday, 102 0n Wednesday, 98 on Thursday, 105 on Friday, and 100 on Saturday.

The national tally of active COVID-19 cases recorded on Saturday was 73,078 with 5,139 more people testing positive and 1,772 recovering during the 24 hours. One hundred patients died during the 24 hours out of which 93 were under treatment in hospital and seven in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Most of the deaths occurred in the Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Out of the total 100 deaths, 31 died on the ventilator during their treatment.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 81 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 53 percent, Gujranwala 88 percent and Lahore 79 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternative oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) were also occupied in four major areas of Swat 64 percent, Gujranwala 85 percent, Peshawar 77 percent and Gujrat 71 percent. Around 501 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country, while no affected person was on the ventilator in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan. Some 49,069 tests were conducted across the country on Friday, including 8,448 in Sindh, 21,184 in Punjab, 8,848 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 7,888 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,035 in Balochistan, 486 in GB, and 1,180 in AJK.

Around 627,561 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 715,968 cases have been detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 14,260, Balochistan 20,178, GB 5,103, ICT 64,902, KP 97,318, Punjab 245,923 and Sindh 268,284.

Around 15,329 deaths have been recorded in country since the outbreak of the contagion.

Around 4,523 have perished in Sindh, 6,908 in Punjab, 2,586 in KP, 213 in Balochistan, 103 in GB and 395 in AJK.

A total of 10,688,894 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 630 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities.