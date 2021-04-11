Daska victory: Nawaz Sharif’s narrative has won, says Maryam

LAHORE: PMLN Vice President Maryam Nawaz celebrated her party’s victory in Daska NA-75 by-election and said the narrative of Mian Nawaz Sharif has won.

In a tweet she congratulated PMLN candidate Nosheen Iftikhar for winning the election against all odds.

"Nawaz Sharif's narrative has won. Whenever fair elections will take place, PML-N will win," she wrote on Twitter. "That day is not far when the people will rule the country, not tricksters," she added.

In another tweet, Maryam said Saturday's victory was in the name of the innocent martyrs whose blood was shed in Daska on February 19 to rob the vote.

“By shedding the blood of innocents and kidnapping the staff of 22 polling stations, the government has done nothing but disgrace. The federal and provincial governments have suffered heavy losses since February 19,” she said.

Continuing her tweets, she said: “Listen to what the people are saying. No one can save you from the people who are suffering from poverty, inflation and unemployment. Fear your fate”.