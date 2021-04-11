Spring rains bring enjoyment for Pindiites

Rawalpindi: Sporadic spring rain spells during the month of March brought delight for the Pindiites. After the rain, people thronged public spots and roadside eateries. The majority of people find rainy weather amazing and romantic. Rains are identical to happiness.

“Despite the fact that many people find rains troublesome. Dirt, traffic jams, dark weather are the things they relate to rains, birds sing and chirp sweetly on the wet branches of trees. Roads turn into small rivulets and the children splash and play in the muddy, dirty puddles. Papers float in the water and kids start cycling all around in the colony. I also enjoy the weather to the fullest, go for a walk, go for a long drive, remain outside and enjoy as much as possible,” says Saqib Ali.

“When I find life pretty run-of-the-mill, I tend to find excitement in every little thing. That thing, for me, is the rain. Whenever it starts raining, my day starts glowing instantly. The beautiful flowers in my lawn dance merrily and toss their heads. The greenery looks refreshing,” says Tauseeq Haider.

“I love rainy days and the earthly scents. There is so much beauty all around. How wonderful the rains are? Trees get a shower. Rains wash off all the dust on the leaves to reveal their lively green color. The pollutants circulating in the air settle down and help us breathe fresh air. Taking a deep breath is possible only during the rains in cities in recent times,” says Anmol Fatima.

“It is raining, it is pouring, why make the day boring. I cherish every bit of the natural beauty amidst the rains with thundering clouds, dripping sky, chirping birds, furious winds, and swaying flora. I sit near the open window. Raindrops do their pitter-patter on the windowsill. I curl up with a great book. Last but not the least, fried snacks with a hot beverage just make the best rainy day. My family also enjoys scrumptious snacks sitting on the balcony,” says Pakeeza Batool.

“Generally, on a rainy day, I just want to stay at home, sit on my warm bed, and have a cup of hot tea. That is great! In addition, I will listen to my favorite music. I prefer watching TV, a movie, playing video-game, open my computer to do anything, such as chat, browsing, and many more,” says Ijaz Husain.

Ghufran Ali says, “On a rainy day, as a matter of course I like to spend time with family members, playing cards and having a chat with them about many topics of the day. At times, I write a poem. I like romantic things, so I do them in order to have fun! Then, l post it to Facebook, and wait for everyone to comment on it.”