Woman commits ‘suicide’ in Faqira Goth

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A woman allegedly ended her life at her house in Faqira Goth on Saturday.
The body was transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where she was identified as 25-year-old Gul Naz, wife of Nisar.
The family of the deceased told the Gulshan-e-Maymar police that she committed suicide by consuming some toxic substance over unexplained reasons. Further investigation is under way.