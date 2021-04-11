close
Sun Apr 11, 2021
April 11, 2021

Woman commits ‘suicide’ in Faqira Goth

Karachi

 
April 11, 2021

A woman allegedly ended her life at her house in Faqira Goth on Saturday.

The body was transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where she was identified as 25-year-old Gul Naz, wife of Nisar.

The family of the deceased told the Gulshan-e-Maymar police that she committed suicide by consuming some toxic substance over unexplained reasons. Further investigation is under way.

