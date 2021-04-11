Shops sealed over violations of SOPs in District South

The District Southâ€™s administration took action over violations of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) in various areas of the district on Friday and Saturday.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Irshad Sodhar, Assistant Commissioner Civil Lines Waleed Baig sealed shops near Bilawal Chowrangi late on Friday night. According to details shared by the deputy commissionerâ€™s office, Liberty Book Store in the area was sealed for violations of timings set up by the Sindh government.

Assistant Commissioner Saddar Town Shareena Junejo sealed the Saddar Electronics Market and the Star Mobile Mall on Friday over violations of business timings. Baig also sealed six salons in Defence Housing Authorityâ€™s Khadda Market for violating SOPs.

The provincial home department, in a notification, said that businesses across Sindh would remain closed on Fridays and Sundays, following an increase in the countryâ€™s coroanvirus infections. Grocery shops, medical stores, dairy shops and other businesses that fall under the category of essential services will be exempted from the restriction.

The traders, on the other hand in Karachi, have once again rejected the government's coronavirus-related order to close markets by 8pm â€” in line with their stance last year when they protested against the shutting down of the bazaars.