Inaugural KRGC: Handgun Shooting Championship today

KARACHI: The inaugural edition of the KRGC Handgun Shooting Championship will be held under the auspices of Karachi Rifles and Guns Club on Sunday (today) here at Airman Club, Korangi Creek.

The competitions to be held in the tournament are seniors, amateur and under-18.

KRGC President Sohail Ahmed said that the championship is limited to those members of KRGC, who have their own licensed weapons.