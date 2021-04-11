Deep divisions

After the visible split in the PDM, the PTI-led government has no threat from the opposition. It can now easily focus on serving people. The real challenges for the PTI-led government are rising inflation, unemployment and the slow economic growth. Focusing solely on sugar and flour prices will not provide any relief to people. Inflated electricity and gas bills are creating financial challenges for the poor. The price of electricity is expected to be increased in the coming months. Almost 40 percent of a person’s salary is spent on utility bills. How will a person make ends meet with the rest of the amount? The sitting government must focus on this issue.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad