Slow process

The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) conducted screening tests for the post of trained graduate teachers (TGT) in education institutions run by the federal government in Punjab. In July 2020, it asked for the required documents from successful candidates. The deadline for the submission of documents was in August 2020. Almost seven months have passed, but the FPSC has not shortlisted people for the said posts.

The FPSC should speed up the recruitment process.

Mohammad Shahaan

Peshawar