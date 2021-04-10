Sherry for listening to protesting medical students

ISLAMABAD: Expressing her support for protesting students outside Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC), PPP Parliamentary Leader in the Senate Sherry Rehman said the students from FATA and Balochistan have been sitting outside during the pandemic, protesting for their rights for 12 days.

“It is shocking that no one from the government has come to listen to their grievances. Now these students have been on hunger strike for the last 2 days but once again, Tabahi Sarkar seems to be least bothered,” she said while addressing the student on Friday.

A young student from Bannu, Amir, fainted in front of Sherry because of his hunger strike. An ambulance was then arranged for him.

Sherry said their demands are not being heard, instead this incompetent government has finished their scholarships. “We all know how FATA and Balochistan are being neglected,” she said, adding that the state of their education and development is in front of everyone. “So instead of providing opportunities to the youth, Tabahi Sarkar is even taking away their seats and scholarships,” she added.

She said: “We are in the middle of the pandemic and now more than ever need qualified doctors, paramedics and nurses.” She said instead of increasing seats for medical colleges, this is what the government is doing. “The way these students are being treated is truly appalling. Who will take responsibility for this,” she questioned. Unfortunately, she said this indifference by the government is not new. Institutions are being demolished one after another via presidential ordinances.

She said what the government has done to PMDC, HEC, Steel Mills, PIA and PTDC is in front of the world. “Half of Pakistan is on the streets, from government employees to lady health workers, everyone is protesting,” she said, adding that the government is busy taking loans and satisfying the IMF to notice that people are struggling to make ends meet. “We are going through a pandemic and our government has still not ordered vaccines. Is this not their responsibility?” She questioned.

She said these students should be protected and facilitated by the state as they are the future of the country. Instead, she said, they are being transferred from once place to another. “There should be a network of hospitals and medical collages in the rural areas of FATA and Balochistan. What kind of Naya Pakistan is this where the students are on hunger strike,” she questioned.

She said these students are our future doctors and the country needs them because not everyone can afford private hospitals. “Tabahai Sarkar is after Sindh’s hospitals and the PIMS is already on the verge of being privatized,” she said and added if the public sector medical facilities are not available, what will people do? She said the PPP will always stand with the students of this country and ensure that their rights are protected.

“We do not accept the illegal ordinance through which the HEC is being destroyed and we demand that the seats and scholarships of these students are increased,” she said.